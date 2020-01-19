Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Interior Concepts an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on SIC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,252 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000.

Shares of SIC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 205,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,917. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million.

