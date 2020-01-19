Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.46 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.