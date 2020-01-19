Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Reaches $288,951.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and COSS. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $288,951.00 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

