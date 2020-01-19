Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010728 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004836 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

