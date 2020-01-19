Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $30,978.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

