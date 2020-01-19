Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.78 million and $80,505.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.48 or 0.05742329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034120 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.