SHIELD Market Capitalization Tops $89,229.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $89,229.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,665.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.01920655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.03862846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00662099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00747956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00097278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00589809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

