SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $12,407.00 and $38.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING was first traded on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 936,467,309 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

