SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $503,384.00 and approximately $2,193.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.01907410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.51 or 0.03841330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00656672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00746368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00096977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010018 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00585137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,148,019 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

