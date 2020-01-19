Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.45. 190,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $120.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.79.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $7,005,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

