Silverway (SLV) Market Cap Hits $36.71 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004229 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $36.71 million and $218,978.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,685.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.03839215 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001885 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002203 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

