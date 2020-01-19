Skychain (SKCH) Trading Up 62.2% This Week

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Skychain has a market capitalization of $993,892.00 and approximately $3,707.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skychain has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

