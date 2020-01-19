Smartshare (SSP) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $754,425.00 and $161,972.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $18.94 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.47 or 0.02878040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00196829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

