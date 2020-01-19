SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $377,980.00 and approximately $53,471.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,251,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,718,563,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

