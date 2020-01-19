Social Activity Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $66,112.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00319567 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011526 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002312 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

