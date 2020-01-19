SolarCoin (SLR) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $994,728.00 and $428.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00655722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007945 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 602.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,905,615 coins and its circulating supply is 57,310,762 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.