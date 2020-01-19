SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $777,592.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin. SOLVE has a market cap of $33.52 million and $777,592.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

