SounDAC Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $52,141.00 and approximately $53,911.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.