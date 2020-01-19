Southern’s (SO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NYSE SO traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,072,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southern by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

