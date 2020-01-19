Sparkpoint (SRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,381.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $144,692.00 and approximately $48,381.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,583,501,671 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

