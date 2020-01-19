SparksPay Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $9,945.00 and $16.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

