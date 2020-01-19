Spectrecoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,172.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 15% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

