Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0619 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $772,327.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.04 or 1.00387831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.