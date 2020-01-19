Spiking (SPIKE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $951,932.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market cap of $843,875.00 and approximately $951,932.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.05688280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Spiking's official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

