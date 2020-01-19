SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $298,169.00 and approximately $11,475.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

