Spire (NYSE:SR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. FIX started coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Spire stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 193,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 39.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

