SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $57,404.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, ChaoEX and Livecoin.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

