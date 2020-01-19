STACS (STACS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,312.00

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One STACS token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. STACS has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $2,312.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STACS has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STACS Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

