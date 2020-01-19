Stealth (XST) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,973.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003774 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026462 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,500,013 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

