Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Volume Tops $110,539.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $110,539.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,659.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.03858663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004224 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,341,594 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.