SteepCoin (STEEP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $31,113.00 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 109.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006393 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003976 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

