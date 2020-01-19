STRAKS Price Up 145.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $28,633.00 and $154.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 145.3% higher against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.03820205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00739537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

