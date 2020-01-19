SunContract Hits 24-Hour Volume of $365,976.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $365,976.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.58 or 0.03174043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00198846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128502 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

