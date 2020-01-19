Switcheo (SWTH) Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $4,182.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.