Target’s (TGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Target (NYSE:TGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

