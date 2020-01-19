Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Earns News Impact Rating of 3.00

Headlines about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of TTM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 1,069,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,985. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

