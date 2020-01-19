Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Hits $853,072.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $853,072.00 and $1,518.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,649.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.07 or 0.03810939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00633859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000512 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

