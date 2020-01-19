Thar Token Price Reaches $0.11 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $85,462.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039471 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005115 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000374 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

