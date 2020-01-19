THEKEY Price Hits $0.0006 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail and LBank. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.37 million and $4,532.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001282 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,489,280,855 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

