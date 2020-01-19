Thingschain (TIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $18,564.00 and $8,881.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051528 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,749.10 or 1.01060478 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046140 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

