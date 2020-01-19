Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Timmons Gold’s rating score has declined by 11.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $0.87 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Timmons Gold an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of ALO remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Timmons Gold has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.03.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter.

Timmons Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

