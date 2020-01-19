Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Hits $67,557.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $67,557.00 and approximately $5,995.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox launched on October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,429,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.