TokenPay One Day Volume Reaches $148,231.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $148,231.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.04 or 1.00387831 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,818,727 coins and its circulating supply is 16,623,437 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

