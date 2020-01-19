Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news impact score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Toshiba’s ranking:

Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 4,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 224.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

