TransferCoin Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $36,257.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,231,044 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.