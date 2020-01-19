TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $14,318.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

