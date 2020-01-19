TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 35.3% Higher This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $100,190.00 and approximately $2,385.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022025 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009074 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.02577466 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000213 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.