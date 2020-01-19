U Network (UUU) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, HADAX and IDEX. During the last week, U Network has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $71,603.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

