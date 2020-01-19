Unify Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,560.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Unify has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $99,446.00 and $2,560.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00654356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007847 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

