Universe Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Universe has a total market cap of $117,848.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,155,478 coins and its circulating supply is 84,955,478 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

